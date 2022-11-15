UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution on Creating Repatriation Mechanism for Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday voted in favor of a resolution calling for the creation of a repatriation and a remedy mechanism for damages created by Russia in its special military operation in Ukraine.

The draft resolution, submitted by the states belonging to the so-called collective West, also calls to condemn Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

Ninety-four countries voted in favor of the resolution, 14 voted against and 73 abstained from voting.