UrduPoint.com

UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution On Creating Repatriation Mechanism For Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution on Creating Repatriation Mechanism for Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday voted in favor of a resolution calling for the creation of a repatriation and a remedy mechanism for damages created by Russia in its special military operation in Ukraine.

The draft resolution, submitted by the states belonging to the so-called collective West, also calls to condemn Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

Ninety-four countries voted in favor of the resolution, 14 voted against and 73 abstained from voting.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Ukraine Russia From

Recent Stories

Besant hall cultural center hosts family fun on Wo ..

Besant hall cultural center hosts family fun on World Children day

4 minutes ago
 Every district needs specialized hospital for psyc ..

Every district needs specialized hospital for psychological disorder ailments: H ..

4 minutes ago
 Advocacy Group Files Complaint Alleging Trump, Sav ..

Advocacy Group Files Complaint Alleging Trump, Save America PAC Violated US Soft ..

4 minutes ago
 Canada doubles Ukraine military aid to $750 millio ..

Canada doubles Ukraine military aid to $750 million

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly offers Fateha for Istanbul explosi ..

Punjab Assembly offers Fateha for Istanbul explosion martyrs

4 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General Would Like to Meet With Lavro ..

UN Secretary-General Would Like to Meet With Lavrov During G20 Summit - Spokespe ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.