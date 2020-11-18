UN General Assembly Adopts Russian Resolution Condemning Glorification of Nazism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a Russian-sponsored resolution to fight the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other forms of racial discrimination.

The text of the resolution expresses deep concern about the recent manifestations of violence incited by national-chauvinism, racism and related intolerance and urges countries "to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination by all appropriate means.

The resolution calls for the universal ratification and implementation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

The resolution garnered the support of 122 member states with 53 countries abstaining. The United States and Ukraine voted against adopting the resolution, stating that the document denigrates neighboring nations under the guise of halting glorification of Nazism.