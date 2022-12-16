UrduPoint.com

UN General Assembly Adopts Russian Resolution On Combating Glorification Of Nazism

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 01:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The UN General Assembly adopted on Thursday a Russian resolution to combat the glorification of Nazism, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The document entitled "Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance" was adopted in a 120-50 vote, with 10 abstentions.

The United States, EU member states and Ukraine voted against. Israel, India, China and Serbia were among those countries that supported the Russian-drafted resolution.

Turkey, South Korea, Switzerland and Afghanistan abstained.

This resolution is adopted by the UN General Assembly annually.

The document urges states to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination by all appropriate means, including, if circumstances require so, by legislation.

In addition, the resolution strongly condemns the use of educational materials, as well as rhetoric in the course of training, that promotes racism, discrimination, hatred and violence based on ethnicity, nationality, religion or belief.

