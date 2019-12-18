UrduPoint.com
UN General Assembly Adopts Russian Resolution On Combating Glorification Of Nazism

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution sponsored by Russia that calls for eliminating the glorification of Nazism

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution sponsored by Russia that calls for eliminating the glorification of Nazism.

The resolution was approved by a recorded vote of 133 states in favor, while 52 states decided to abstain from voting. The United States and Ukraine voted against the adoption of the resolution.

The resolution states the General Assembly expressed a grave concern over "the spread in many parts of the world of various extremist political parties, movements, ideologies and groups of a racist or xenophobic character, including neo-Nazis and skinhead groups."

In addition, the document expresses concern about the use of music lyrics, video games and internet platforms to promulgate racism and xenophobia and the effect such venues may have on young people.

The resolution notes that the Nuremberg Tribunal Charter recognized the Nazi paramilitary organization Schutzstaffel (SS) and its elements as criminal for committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during World War II.

The document reaffirms the provisions of the 2001 Durban Declaration, which condemned the resurgence of neo-Nazim, neo-Fascism and violent nationalist ideologies based on racial and national discrimination.

The resolution also calls for the universal ratification and implementation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and urges states to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination, including through legislative or constitutional measures.

