UN General Assembly Allows Zelenskyy To Address General Debate Via Pre-Recorded Message

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022

The UN General Assembly voted on Friday to let Volodymyr Zelenskyy address the general debate of the 77th session via a pre-recorded message, denying other world leaders this right

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The UN General Assembly voted on Friday to let Volodymyr Zelenskyy address the general debate of the 77th session via a pre-recorded message, denying other world leaders this right.

The mission of Belarus introduced a counter-draft to allow all member states to submit recorded statements. However, the draft was rejected.

