- Home
- World
- News
- UN General Assembly Allows Zelenskyy to Address General Debate Via Pre-Recorded Message
UN General Assembly Allows Zelenskyy To Address General Debate Via Pre-Recorded Message
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 09:48 PM
The UN General Assembly voted on Friday to let Volodymyr Zelenskyy address the general debate of the 77th session via a pre-recorded message, denying other world leaders this right
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The UN General Assembly voted on Friday to let Volodymyr Zelenskyy address the general debate of the 77th session via a pre-recorded message, denying other world leaders this right.
The mission of Belarus introduced a counter-draft to allow all member states to submit recorded statements. However, the draft was rejected.