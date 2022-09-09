UN General Assembly Approves Volker Turk to Be Next High Commissioner for Human Rights

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The member of the UN General Assembly on Thursday approved Volker Turk of Austria as the United Nations' next High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Turk will succeed Michelle Bachelet, former president of Chile, who was appointed to the position four years ago and whose term expired in August.

Turk spent most of his professional life within the United Nations system and his work was primarily focused on refugee-related as well as policy issues.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights is appointed by the UN Secretary-General and approved by the General Assembly for a four-year term, but is eligible to be reappointed for another term.