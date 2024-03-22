Open Menu

UN General Assembly Calls For Guidelines On AI's Risks, Rewards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 12:40 AM

UN General Assembly calls for guidelines on AI's risks, rewards

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The UN General Assembly on Thursday called for the development of a set of international guidelines to address the risks and benefits of artificial intelligence.

The resolution, co-sponsored by dozens of countries and adopted by consensus, emphasizes the necessity of guidelines "to promote safe, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence systems," while excluding military AI from its purview.

On the whole, the resolution, prepared by the United States, focuses more on the technology's positive potential, and calls for special care "to bridge the artificial intelligence and other digital divides between and within countries."

It also seeks "to promote, not hinder, digital transformation and equitable access" to AI in order to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to ensure a better future for humanity by 2030.

"This resolution establishes a path forward on AI where every country can both seize the promise and manage the risks of AI," US Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement.

According to Richard Gowan, an analyst at the International Crisis Group, "the emphasis on development is a deliberate effort by the US to win goodwill among poorer nations."

"It is easier to talk about how AI can help developing countries progress rather than tackle security and safety topics head-on as a first initiative," he said.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Technology United Nations Progress United States From

Recent Stories

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

50 minutes ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

50 minutes ago
 Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

50 minutes ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

53 minutes ago
 Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

53 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..

53 minutes ago
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, i ..

FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment

1 hour ago
 India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ..

India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections

1 hour ago
 HDA decides to launch grand operation against unau ..

HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes

1 hour ago
 Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings amon ..

Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings among public

1 hour ago
 Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, So ..

Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, Son scores in draw

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for pea ..

Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes: Minister for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World