UrduPoint.com

UN General Assembly Confirms Grandi To Another Term As High Commissioner For Refugees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 08:40 PM

UN General Assembly Confirms Grandi to Another Term as High Commissioner for Refugees

The UN General Assembly has confirmed Filippo Grandi to remain High Commissioner for Refugees for another two-and-a-half years, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The UN General Assembly has confirmed Filippo Grandi to remain High Commissioner for Refugees for another two-and-a-half years, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"Following the recommendation of the Secretary-General, after consultation with Member States, the General Assembly confirmed Filippo Grandi of Italy as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for a further two-and-a-half-years beginning on 1 July 2023 and ending on 31 December 2025.

Mr. Grandi is currently serving the first two-and-a-half-year period of his second term as UNHCR's High Commissioner," the statement said.

While UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had intended to request the General Assembly to confirm Grandi for a second term of five years, the later to shorter term due to personal reasons, the statement added.

Grandi had previously served at the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees for four years and as Deputy Special Representative for the UN Secretary-General in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Assembly Afghanistan United Nations Palestine Italy July December Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

President urges state entities, media to actively ..

President urges state entities, media to actively use access to information law

2 minutes ago
 KATI welcomes decision to appoint Ishaq Dar as Fin ..

KATI welcomes decision to appoint Ishaq Dar as Finance Minister

2 minutes ago
 Iraqi Foreign Minister Says Security Situation in ..

Iraqi Foreign Minister Says Security Situation in Iraq 'OK' Following Recent Unr ..

2 minutes ago
 Iraq Must Take Sanctions Into Consideration When C ..

Iraq Must Take Sanctions Into Consideration When Cooperating With Russia - FM

2 minutes ago
 Administrator East chairs meeting on Rabi-ul-Awwal ..

Administrator East chairs meeting on Rabi-ul-Awwal arrangements

4 minutes ago
 Abdullah Shafique nears double ton as Central Punj ..

Abdullah Shafique nears double ton as Central Punjab reach 358 for 6

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.