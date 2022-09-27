UN General Assembly Confirms Grandi to Another Term as High Commissioner for Refugees

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The UN General Assembly has confirmed Filippo Grandi to remain High Commissioner for Refugees for another two-and-a-half years, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"Following the recommendation of the Secretary-General, after consultation with Member States, the General Assembly confirmed Filippo Grandi of Italy as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for a further two-and-a-half-years beginning on 1 July 2023 and ending on 31 December 2025.

Mr. Grandi is currently serving the first two-and-a-half-year period of his second term as UNHCR's High Commissioner," the statement said.

While UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had intended to request the General Assembly to confirm Grandi for a second term of five years, the later to shorter term due to personal reasons, the statement added.

Grandi had previously served at the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees for four years and as Deputy Special Representative for the UN Secretary-General in Afghanistan.