(@imziishan)

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday voted in favor of a resolution to extend the mandate of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for three years

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The United Nations General Assembly on Friday voted in favor of a resolution to extend the mandate of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for three years.

"[The General Assembly] decides to extend the mandate of the Agency until 30 June 2023," the draft resolution said.

The resolution also urges all donors to bolster their assistance to UNRWA and commends the agency's efforts in providing vital support to Palestinian refugees and stabilizing the region.

Five countries - the United States, Canada, Israel, Micronesia and the Marshall Islands - voted against the extension of UNRWA's mandate.

On November 15, the UN General Assembly's Fourth Committee voted to extend UNRWA's mandate until 2023, after which the document was put for consideration at the General Assembly.

UNRWA had faced a severe funding crisis since last year, when the United States, previously its largest single donor, said it would halt its annual contributions of $360 million.