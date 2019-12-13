UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN General Assembly Decides To Extend Palestine Refugees Agency's Mandate Until 2023

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 10:55 PM

UN General Assembly Decides to Extend Palestine Refugees Agency's Mandate Until 2023

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday voted in favor of a resolution to extend the mandate of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for three years

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The United Nations General Assembly on Friday voted in favor of a resolution to extend the mandate of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for three years.

"[The General Assembly] decides to extend the mandate of the Agency until 30 June 2023," the draft resolution said.

The resolution also urges all donors to bolster their assistance to UNRWA and commends the agency's efforts in providing vital support to Palestinian refugees and stabilizing the region.

Five countries - the United States, Canada, Israel, Micronesia and the Marshall Islands - voted against the extension of UNRWA's mandate.

On November 15, the UN General Assembly's Fourth Committee voted to extend UNRWA's mandate until 2023, after which the document was put for consideration at the General Assembly.

UNRWA had faced a severe funding crisis since last year, when the United States, previously its largest single donor, said it would halt its annual contributions of $360 million.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Israel Palestine Canada Marshall Islands United States Micronesia June November All Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa expresses sorrow over Tabla mastero's de ..

23 minutes ago

Action being taken on complaints at mobile app: AC ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Karachi for strict security with best ..

2 minutes ago

Evolving consensus on national issues beauty of de ..

2 minutes ago

Macron Says Time for Clarity on Brexit After Conse ..

2 minutes ago

Macron Wants UK to Remain Close Partner, Not Compe ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.