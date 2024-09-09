UN General Assembly declares July 6 as ‘World Rural Development Day’

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The United Nations General Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution, proposed by Bangladesh, to declare July 6 as “World Rural Development Day”, marking the culmination of the initiative taken by Bangladesh.

The 193-member Assembly acted by adopting -- without a vote -- the resolution, which was co-sponsored by Pakistan and 42 other countries, highlighting the importance of rural development.

The resolution seeks to create equal opportunities and meet the needs of rural communities in pursuit of the world community's anti-poverty Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Bangladesh's UN Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith introduced the resolution, underscoring the need to address critical areas such as reducing poverty, increasing food production, advancing socio-economic growth, and restoring ecosystems.

Selecting July 6 honours the establishment date of the Center for Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP) in 1979, recognizing its central contribution to rural development in the region.

The resolution calls on all UN Member States, as well as international and regional organizations, NGOs, and other stakeholders, to commemorate this day with activities appropriate to their national and regional circumstances.

These initiatives aim to foster sustainable development and improve the living standards of rural populations.

Furthermore, the UN Secretary-General has been asked to inform all concerned entities to guarantee the celebration of World Rural Development Day, promoting a united effort towards global rural advancement.

APP/ift