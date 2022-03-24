UrduPoint.com

UN General Assembly Demands Russia End Ukraine War

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 11:32 PM

UN General Assembly demands Russia end Ukraine war

The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted a new non-binding resolution that demanded an "immediate" halt to Russia's war in Ukraine

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted a new non-binding resolution that demanded an "immediate" halt to Russia's war in Ukraine.

At UN headquarters in New York, 140 countries voted in favor, 38 abstained and five voted against the measure, with applause ringing out afterwards.

The vote came after the adoption of a similar non-binding resolution on March 2 that demanded Russia immediately cease its use of force -- a vote that was approved by 141 countries.

On Wednesday Ukraine put forward the new resolution, originally prepared by France and Mexico, at an emergency session of the General Assembly.

A competing text by South Africa, which never mentioned Russia by name, received only 50 votes for, 67 against and 36 abstentions, and was therefore not adopted.

The approved resolution specifically implicates Moscow and "demands an immediate cessation of the hostilities by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, in particular of any attacks against civilians and civilian objects." The United States ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has described the resolution as "building" on the March 2 vote.

She said it "makes that appeal to the one person with the ability to stop the violence. And that's Vladimir Putin."On Wednesday Russia submitted a resolution to the UN Security Council on the "humanitarian situation" in Ukraine -- but it was not adopted.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Vote France Vladimir Putin New York South Africa United States Mexico March

Recent Stories

Germany bets on tax relief, cheaper trains to comb ..

Germany bets on tax relief, cheaper trains to combat energy crisis

18 seconds ago
 North Korea fires new ICBM in largest test since 2 ..

North Korea fires new ICBM in largest test since 2017

20 seconds ago
 Pakistan celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Duba ..

Pakistan celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

21 seconds ago
 Biden Says Allies Discussed How to Increase Produc ..

Biden Says Allies Discussed How to Increase Production, Disseminate Food More Ra ..

23 seconds ago
 Biden Says He Does Not Believe Ukraine Will Have t ..

Biden Says He Does Not Believe Ukraine Will Have to Cede Territory to Russia

5 minutes ago
 Biden Says Made Clear to Xi Consequences of Aiding ..

Biden Says Made Clear to Xi Consequences of Aiding Russia, But Made No Threats

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>