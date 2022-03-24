UN General Assembly demands Russia end Ukraine war

The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted a new non-binding resolution that demanded an "immediate" halt to Russia's war in Ukraine

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted a new non-binding resolution that demanded an "immediate" halt to Russia's war in Ukraine.

At UN headquarters in New York, 140 countries voted in favor, 38 abstained and five voted against the measure, with applause ringing out afterwards.

The vote came after the adoption of a similar non-binding resolution on March 2 that demanded Russia immediately cease its use of force -- a vote that was approved by 141 countries.

On Wednesday Ukraine put forward the new resolution, originally prepared by France and Mexico, at an emergency session of the General Assembly.

A competing text by South Africa, which never mentioned Russia by name, received only 50 votes for, 67 against and 36 abstentions, and was therefore not adopted.

The approved resolution specifically implicates Moscow and "demands an immediate cessation of the hostilities by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, in particular of any attacks against civilians and civilian objects." The United States ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has described the resolution as "building" on the March 2 vote.

She said it "makes that appeal to the one person with the ability to stop the violence. And that's Vladimir Putin."On Wednesday Russia submitted a resolution to the UN Security Council on the "humanitarian situation" in Ukraine -- but it was not adopted.