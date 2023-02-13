UrduPoint.com

UN General Assembly Discussing Anti-Russian 'Peace' Resolution On Ukraine - Source

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 01:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The UN General Assembly is discussing a draft resolution on the "principles underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine" that runs along the lines of what Kiev considers to be a "just" world, a source in the United Nations told Sputnik.

The UN General Assembly is expected to vote on the resolution at an emergency special session that will resume on February 22. The session was requested by a number of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, and coincides with the anniversary of the start of Russia's special military operation.

According to the source, the authors of the draft resolution sought to set a new record for the number of votes in favor of an anti-Russian resolution.

"In order to achieve a new record, the authors tried to give it the most 'peaceful' tone, smoothed out many corners," the source said.

The UN General Assembly adopted five resolutions condemning Russia in light of its special military operation in Ukraine during the 11th emergency special session. The resolution meant to condemn Russia for the referenda in four formerly Ukrainian regions, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, adopted in October 22, gained the highest number of votes, with as many as 143 out of 193 UN member states voting in favor of it.

The text of the resolution clearly echoes the "peace formula" proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which suggests, among other things, the transfer of territories, including Crimea, to Kiev.

Russia does not consider such terms realistic, the source pointed out.

According to a copy of the draft resolution obtained by Sputnik, the UN General Assembly "underscores the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations" and calls on the UN member states and international organizations to "redouble support for diplomatic efforts to achieve" such peace.

The draft resolution also reiterates the demand "that the Russian Federation immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," and calls on Russia to cease attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and "any deliberate attacks on civilian objects, including those that are residences, schools, and hospitals." The text does not feature any reciprocal demands to Kiev.

Furthermore, the draft resolution does not mention any calls to stop Ukraine's shelling of Donbas, but urges Moscow and Kiev to exchange all prisoners of war.

The UN General Assembly also "emphasizes the need to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes under international law committed on the territory of Ukraine through appropriate, fair and independent investigations and prosecutions at the national or international level," the document read.

UN General Assembly resolutions are non-binding and advisory in nature.

