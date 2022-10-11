UN General Assembly Elects 14 New Members to Human Rights Council

The UN General Assembly elected fourteen new member states to serve on the Human Rights Council

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The UN General Assembly elected fourteen new member states to serve on the Human Rights Council.

The new members include Algeria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Chile, Costa Rica, Georgia, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Morocco, Romania, South Africa, Sudan, and Vietnam.

The members will serve three-year terms starting on January 1, 2023.

The Human Rights Council is a 47-member body headquartered in Geneva.