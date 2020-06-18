UN General Assembly Elects Volkan Bozkir of Turkey as President for 75th Session

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir has been elected president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, current president Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said on Wednesday.

"His Excellency Mr.

Volkan Bozkir of Turkey is elected as the president of the General Assembly of the 75th session," Muhammad-Bande said.

Volkan was the only candidate running for the position that begins with the start of the 75th session on September 15.