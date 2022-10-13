UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Members of the UN General Assembly are being used by the "big players" of the collective West who were behind the introduction of the anti-Russia draft resolution, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia.

"By introducing this draft, Western states are pursuing their own geopolitical goals and are once again trying to use the members of the General Assembly as big players," Nebenzia told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

The alleged expressions of commitment for the protection of international law by the collective West - United States and other NATO member states - are a vivid example of hypocrisy and double standards, Nebenzia said.

The UN General Assembly members gathered to vote on a resolution put forth by the collective West meant to condemn Russia for the referenda and what they have characterized as Russia annexing four regions.

The Russian mission the United Nations wanted to have the voting done by secret ballot but the proposal was taken off the table by the majority of the states.

The UN General Assembly session started on Monday and has continued given that the representatives of a large number of states have subscribed to speak.