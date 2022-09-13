UrduPoint.com

UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain Deal Will Be Prolonged After 3 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 12:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The new president of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, said on Monday that he hopes the United Nations-brokered agreement between Russia and Ukraine enabling safe exports of grain and fertilizer via the Black Sea will be prolonged after its tenure of 120 days.

"This should be continued and I hope very much that the deal of continuation of the exports will be prolonged after 120 days," Korosi said.

The new president of the UN General Assembly noted that the food crises have touched upon all nations.

Korosi, who replaced Abdullah Shahid of the Maldives, will preside with the UN General Assembly for one year.

The position is viewed as highly symbolic given that the president does not have so-called determining powers.

Korosi, who comes from Hungary, has said his motto is to be objective and deal with all issues on the basis of science.

The agreement between Russia and Ukraine was reached on July 22 and will expire in November after 120 days.

Russia said it has seen "no results" from the agreement and also noted that much of the grain is going to developed countries as opposed to poor and developing countries that are more severely affected by the food crisis.

