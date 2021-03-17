UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir on Monday asked for concrete action to ensure the full and effective participation of women in decision-making

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir on Monday asked for concrete action to ensure the full and effective participation of women in decision-making.

In his speech to the opening of the 65th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, Bozkir called on all UN member states to strengthen legislation against gender-based violence; establish reporting and redress mechanisms for victims; commit to data collection, election observation, and violence monitoring; and consider special and well-designed gender targets.

He asked all ambassadors present at the meeting to join him in becoming "international gender champions." He also asked journalists to end gender-based stereotyping, and gendered media coverage of women in public life.

"For no woman should feel the need to justify her presence; or make herself smaller so that others are comfortable; or fear expressing herself, exercising her right to vote, or seeking election to public office. No woman should be under threat, underpaid, or underestimated," he said.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development will not be achieved without guaranteeing women's full and effective participation and decision-making in public life, as well as the elimination of violence against women, he said.

"Today, I urge you to be bold, to make possible what some may deem 'impossible,' to emulate the resilience of women around the world, in whose name we work. Together, we can become Generation Equality," said Bozkir.