UrduPoint.com

UN General Assembly President Calls For Early Vaccination Amid New COVID Strain

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

UN General Assembly President Calls for Early Vaccination Amid New COVID Strain

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) The spread of COVID-19 and its variants can only be halted by early vaccination of the unvaccinated, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said in regards to the situation with the new South African strain of the coronavirus.

"The only way to halt the spread of COVID-19 and its variants is to push for early vaccination of the unvaccinated.

I am convening a high-level event on vaccines on 13 January with the aim of galvanizing political momentum to get vaccines delivered where they are most needed," Shahid said.

The new variant, known as B.1.1.529 and initially discovered in South Africa, has mutations that could hamper the body's immune response and increase its spread. The Biden administration will discuss today whether to implement travel restrictions on southern African countries in response to the variant's emergence.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations South Africa January Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 E ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 Emiratis

2 hours ago
 GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

2 hours ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

3 hours ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s larg ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s largest solar power plant

4 hours ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordinat ..

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordination meeting of Arab Group in M ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.