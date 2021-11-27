UN General Assembly President Calls for Early Vaccination Amid New COVID Strain

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) The spread of COVID-19 and its variants can only be halted by early vaccination of the unvaccinated, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said in regards to the situation with the new South African strain of the coronavirus.

"The only way to halt the spread of COVID-19 and its variants is to push for early vaccination of the unvaccinated.

I am convening a high-level event on vaccines on 13 January with the aim of galvanizing political momentum to get vaccines delivered where they are most needed," Shahid said.

The new variant, known as B.1.1.529 and initially discovered in South Africa, has mutations that could hamper the body's immune response and increase its spread. The Biden administration will discuss today whether to implement travel restrictions on southern African countries in response to the variant's emergence.