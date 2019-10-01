UrduPoint.com
UN General Assembly President Calls For Halt Of Violence In Hong Kong Rallies

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:52 PM

UN General Assembly President Calls for Halt of Violence in Hong Kong Rallies

The right to freedom of expression in Hong Kong during mass rallies should be respected and no violence should take place from either the protesters or the authorities, UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The right to freedom of expression in Hong Kong during mass rallies should be respected and no violence should take place from either the protesters or the authorities, UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Hong Kong police confirmed that an 18-year-old man was shot as protesters clashed with law enforcement during a mass rally. Local media reported that some 31 people were injured in the clashes and have been hospitalized.

"The protests, whatever their sources in Hong Kong, should allow freedom of expression, but violence should not be encouraged either by the government or by others in the conflict," Muhammad-Bande said.

The UN General Assembly president also said he expects countries with influence in the region to play a role in lowering tensions and promoting a dialogue between the government and the protesters.

The Hong Kong authorities have said they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior.

The Chinese government has said it views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.

