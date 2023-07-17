Open Menu

UN General Assembly President Calls On Parties To Grain Agreement To Return To Dialogue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 10:23 PM

UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi is calling on the parties to the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, to return to dialogue given that the issues that led to its termination can be worked out, spokesperson Paulina Kubiak said on Monday

"Therefore, the President reiterates his call on the parties to return to dialogue. The challenges are complex, they are interconnected, but they are not insurmountable. It is not too late," Kubiak said in a statement.

The UN General Assembly president is also calling for an end to the war in Ukraine, Kubian added.

On July 22, 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations reached an agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor in the Black Sea for food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian ports.

Moscow has since agreed to several extensions of the agreement, which is due to expire on Monday night.

The agreement included a three-year UN-Russia memorandum that provided for the unblocking of Russian agricultural exports and the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT payment system, among other items.

Moscow has repeatedly complained that the portions of the agreement pertaining to Russia were not implemented. In addition, Russia has said that most of the grain was ending up in the countries of the collective West, with only a small amount going to poorer countries with significant need for food.

