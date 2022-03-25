UrduPoint.com

UN General Assembly President Has No Plans To Meet With Taliban In Doha - Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 11:16 PM

UN General Assembly President Has No Plans to Meet With Taliban in Doha - Spokesman

UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid has no plans to meet with Taliban officials during his visit to Doha, Qatar, spokesperson Paulina Kubiak said during a press conference on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid has no plans to meet with Taliban officials during his visit to Doha, Qatar, spokesperson Paulina Kubiak said during a press conference on Friday.

"There are no plans for him," Kubiak said when asked whether Shahid plans to meet with Taliban officials to discuss pressing issues pertaining to Afghanistan, particularly the issue of education for girls.

Shahid arrived in Doha earlier in the day where he is schedule to be a keynote speaker at the Doha Forum on Saturday morning.

On Wednesday, the ministry of Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announced that only girls up to sixth grade are allowed to attend classes while the others have to wait until further notice.

