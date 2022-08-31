UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said he is saddened to learn of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's death.

Gorbachev died at 91 on Tuesday evening after a long illness.

"Saddened to know about the passing away of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet president and Nobel Peace prize winner (1990) who embarked on a path of radical reform that also brought about the end of the Cold War without bloodshed," Shahid said in a statement.