UN General Assembly President Says Unclear If Leaders Will Attend General Debate In-Person

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said on Tuesday that it is still unclear whether any head of state or head of government will come to New York for the upcoming General Debate to deliver their statements in-person amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

"I do not know how many, if any, heads of state or heads of government will attend the UN General Assembly," Muhammad-Bande told reporters. "I do not have any information concerning if any person at the level of head of state or government is coming.

The 75th session of the UN General Assembly, scheduled to take place on September 15-30, will be held for the first time in a virtual format because to of the novel coronavirus restrictions in posed by the New York authorities.

Most leaders are expected not to travel to New York this year and send instead pre-recorded videos of their addresses.

The videos will be introduced by a state representative who is based in New York and can therefore be physically present at the UN headquarters.