UN General Assembly President Says Will Convene Another Session on Palestine if Necessary

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said he is ready to convene another special meeting on the Palestinian question if such action would be necessary.

"We will watch it - if the ceasefire is implemented or not," Bozkir said on Thursday.

"If necessary, and if it is found useful, I will convene another meeting on Palestine to keep the pressure, if necessary, on the parties."

On Tuesday, the UN General Assembly held an emergency meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Later in the day, the Israeli security cabinet unanimously adopted Egypt's initiative for a bilateral unconditional ceasefire, which would take effect at 23:00 GMT on Thursday. Hamas has also confirmed its plans to abide by the truce.