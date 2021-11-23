UN General Assembly President to Visit China to Meet With Senior Officials - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid will travel to China this week for talks with senior officials on the COVID-19 pandemic recovery, vaccine equity and climate change, his spokesperson Paulina Kubiak said on Tuesday.

"The President of the General Assembly (PGA) Abdulla Shahid is now heading to China. He is visiting for three days at the invitation of the government," Kubiak said during a press briefing.

"This trip is an opportunity to focus on some of the PGA's priorities, including recovery from COVID-19, vaccine equity, environment and climate change and multilateralism."

During his trip, which will take place from Thursday to Saturday, Shahid will meet with Chinese State Council Premier Li Keqiang and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, she said.

Shahid will also speak with members of the All-China Women's Federation and the United Nations country team, she added.