UrduPoint.com

UN General Assembly President To Visit China To Meet With Senior Officials - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 11:49 PM

UN General Assembly President to Visit China to Meet With Senior Officials - Spokesperson

UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid will travel to China this week for talks with senior officials on the COVID-19 pandemic recovery, vaccine equity and climate change, his spokesperson Paulina Kubiak said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid will travel to China this week for talks with senior officials on the COVID-19 pandemic recovery, vaccine equity and climate change, his spokesperson Paulina Kubiak said on Tuesday.

"The President of the General Assembly (PGA) Abdulla Shahid is now heading to China. He is visiting for three days at the invitation of the government," Kubiak said during a press briefing.

"This trip is an opportunity to focus on some of the PGA's priorities, including recovery from COVID-19, vaccine equity, environment and climate change and multilateralism."

During his trip, which will take place from Thursday to Saturday, Shahid will meet with Chinese State Council Premier Li Keqiang and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, she said.

Shahid will also speak with members of the All-China Women's Federation and the United Nations country team, she added.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations China Women From Government

Recent Stories

Kurdish Broadcaster NRT Says Journalist Detained a ..

Kurdish Broadcaster NRT Says Journalist Detained at Minsk Airport

6 seconds ago
 Int'l community urged to take notice of Indian war ..

Int'l community urged to take notice of Indian war crimes in IIOJK

7 seconds ago
 Gazprom's Share in European Gas Imports in 2021 Ov ..

Gazprom's Share in European Gas Imports in 2021 Over 50% - Company

9 seconds ago
 Explosion at Missile Factory Near Belgrade Kills 2 ..

Explosion at Missile Factory Near Belgrade Kills 2, Injures 16

10 seconds ago
 Prime Minister, Abrar ul Haq discuss matters perta ..

Prime Minister, Abrar ul Haq discuss matters pertaining to Red Crescent

11 minutes ago
 46 killed in Bulgaria in Europe's worst bus crash ..

46 killed in Bulgaria in Europe's worst bus crash for a decade

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.