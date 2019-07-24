UN General Assembly President Travels to Moscow on July 28 to Meet With Lavrov - Spokesman

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:34 PM

UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa will travel to Moscow this week to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, her spokesperson Monica Grayley said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa will travel to Moscow this week to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, her spokesperson Monica Grayley said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"PGA [President of the General Assembly] will start an official trip to the Russian Federation on Sunday, the 28th of July," Grayley told reporters. "Miss Espinosa will arrive in Moscow where she will be received by the Russian Foreign Minister, His Excellency, Mr. Sergey Lavrov."

Grayley explained Espinosa is scheduled to meet with other senior Russian officials, lawmakers and think tank representatives to address Russia's cooperation with the United Nations, climate change and the preparations for the General Assembly high-level week in September.

