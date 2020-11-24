UN General Assembly Re-Elects Grandi as High Commissioner for Refugees - UNHCR

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The UN General Assembly on Monday re-elected High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi for a two-and-a-half-year term, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a press release.

"The United Nations General Assembly today renewed the mandate of Filippo Grandi as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for a further two-and-a-half-year-period," the statement said.

Before the election, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres submitted his recommendation to the General Assembly to extend Grandi's mandate, the release noted.

Grandi, an Italian national, has been serving as UN High Commissioner for Refugees since January 1, 2016, after a 30-year experience working in refugee affairs for the United Nations.