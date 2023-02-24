UN General Assembly Rejects Belarus Amendments to West-Drafted Resolution on Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The UN General Assembly rejected amendments to a West-drafted resolution on Ukraine that were proposed by Belarus.

Belarus proposed two amendments to the resolution.

One of them suggested removing the demand for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.

It also strongly condemned statements made by certain leaders of the Normandy Contact Group regarding their true intentions when devising the Minsk accords.

The other contained a call for peace talks and an end to supplying weapons to the conflict zone.