UN General Assembly Sixth, First Committees Stop Work Amid US Visa Issues- Russia Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The United Nations General Assembly Sixth Committee - which deals with legal issues - following the First Committee, had taken a pause in its work due to the problems that diplomats have faced when trying to obtain US visas, Russia's Deputy Permanent UN Representative Gennady Kuzmin told Sputnik.

"Consultations on this issue are ongoing.

The main reason is the behavior of the host state, which does not issue visas to both Iran and the Russian Federation, the Cuban delegation and many others," Kuzmin said on Monday. "I think this characteristic demarche [taking a pause] happened in the First Committee, in the Sixth Committee."

Earlier on Monday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that the work of the First Committee had been paused until 10:00 a.m. (EDT) on Tuesday because of the problems related to issuing US visas to diplomats from a number of delegations, including the Russian delegation.