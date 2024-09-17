Open Menu

UN General Assembly To Debate Call For End To Israeli Occupation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2024 | 09:51 AM

UN General Assembly to debate call for end to Israeli occupation

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) UN member states will debate Tuesday a push by the Palestinians to formally demand an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories within 12 months.

The text, which has faced fierce criticism from Israel, is based around an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice calling Israel's occupation since 1967 "unlawful."

"Israel is under an obligation to bring to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as rapidly as possible," read the opinion, requested by the General Assembly.

In response, Arab countries have called for a special session of the assembly just days before dozens of heads of state and government descend on the UN headquarters this month to address the kick off of this year's General Assembly session.

"The idea is you want to use the pressure of the international community in the General Assembly and the pressure of the historic ruling by the ICJ to force Israel to change its behavior," said Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour, who acknowledged the draft resolution had "shocked many countries."

