UN General Assembly To Debate Call For End To Israeli Occupation
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2024 | 09:51 AM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) UN member states will debate Tuesday a push by the Palestinians to formally demand an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories within 12 months.
The text, which has faced fierce criticism from Israel, is based around an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice calling Israel's occupation since 1967 "unlawful."
"Israel is under an obligation to bring to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as rapidly as possible," read the opinion, requested by the General Assembly.
In response, Arab countries have called for a special session of the assembly just days before dozens of heads of state and government descend on the UN headquarters this month to address the kick off of this year's General Assembly session.
"The idea is you want to use the pressure of the international community in the General Assembly and the pressure of the historic ruling by the ICJ to force Israel to change its behavior," said Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour, who acknowledged the draft resolution had "shocked many countries."
Recent Stories
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Uganda's 'singing fools' use satire to attack government4 minutes ago
-
Coal phase-out fuels far right in rural eastern Germany34 minutes ago
-
UN report urges immediate global action to close critical gender gaps1 hour ago
-
Key faces in EU chief von der Leyen's new top team2 hours ago
-
The European Commission, EU's powerful executive arm2 hours ago
-
Disputed elections becoming a global phenomenon: report2 hours ago
-
Von der Leyen set to reveal EU's new top line-up2 hours ago
-
Myanmar flooding death toll jumps to 2262 hours ago
-
Myanmar flooding death toll jumps to 2262 hours ago
-
Washington, Madrid, Prague seek information on nationals held in Venezuela2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's victor of circumstances seeks another term2 hours ago
-
Buoyant Bangladesh seek more history in India Test series2 hours ago