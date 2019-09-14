UN General Assembly to Host at Least 560 Official Meetings in September - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Some 560 official meetings will be held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"A total of 560 official meetings have so far been requested, and this does not begin to include bilateral meetings between representatives of member states," Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to attend 140 bilateral meetings and take part in 52 separate events during the 74th session of the General Assembly.

At least 196 representatives from around the world will deliver statements at the General Assembly, including 97 heads of state, five vice presidents, 46 heads of government, 38 ministers, five deputy foreign ministers, two chairs of delegation and three observers, Dujarric said.

The UN General Assembly will open its doors on September 17 and the General Debate high-level week will begin on September 24.

During the high-level week, country leaders will have an opportunity to discuss global issues at the United Nations.

The Russian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is expected to take the floor at the General Assembly on September 27.