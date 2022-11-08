UrduPoint.com

UN General Assembly To Resume Emergency Special Session On Ukraine On Monday - PGA Office

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 11:29 PM

The UN General Assembly will resume its emergency special session on Ukraine on November 14,Paulina Kubiak, spokesperson for the president of the General Assembly, said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The UN General Assembly will resume its emergency special session on Ukraine on November 14,Paulina Kubiak, spokesperson for the president of the General Assembly, said on Tuesday.

"The 11th Emergency Special Session (ESS) will resume on Monday 14th of November at 10 o'clock in the morning.

The ESS will consist of a plenary meeting that will take action on a draft resolution. There could be explanations of vote before and after action is taken. The request to resume the ESS was made to President Csaba Korosi in a letter dated Seventh of November from the permanent representatives of Canada, Guatemala, the Netherlands, and Ukraine," Kubiak told a briefing.

The topic is related to remedy and "reparation" for Ukraine, she added.

