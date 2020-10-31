UN General Assembly to Resume In-Person Meetings Monday - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir informed member states that in-person meetings would resume at the United Nations headquarters on Monday after gatherings were suspended earlier this week over COVID-19 concerns, Bozkir's spokesperson Brenden Varma said during a press briefing.

"I can confirm that following advice from the Secretariat, the President of the General Assembly is informing member states today that in-person meetings of the General Assembly will resume at headquarters, starting this Monday, November 2," Varma said on Friday.

On Tuesday, Bozkir had suspended all in-person meetings at the UN General Assembly and its Committees at the United Nations headquarters in New York after five diplomats from a member state mission tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The United Nations did not officially disclose which mission was affected by the novel coronavirus. However, a source told Sputnik that diplomats from the mission of Niger, which currently is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.