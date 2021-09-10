UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Coming to New York In-Person - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) A total of 83 world leaders will come to New York later in September to attend the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the body's President Volkan Bozkir said in a press briefing on Thursday.

The High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly will begin on September 21.

"There will be 83 heads of state in-person who has applied," Bozkir said when asked how many officials indicated they intend to attend the annual gathering.

So far, 26 heads of states informed they will submit pre-recorded statements, Bozkir said.

Among those who chose to participate personally are one vice president, 43 heads of government, three deputy prime ministers and 23 foreign ministers, Bozkir added.

This year, the United Nations has decided to allow world leaders to come to the UN General Assembly in-person or deliver pre-recorded video messages if COVID-19-related restrictions prevent the officials from traveling.

In 2020, the 75th session of the UN General Assembly was held online and no world leader came to the United Nations headquarters in-person.