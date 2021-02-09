UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday spoke over the phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday spoke over the phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"I can confirm the phone call took place, but I haven't had a chance to speak to the Secretary-General about it," Dujarric said.