UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN General-Secretary Holds Phone Talks With Russia's Lavrov - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 11:40 PM

UN General-Secretary Holds Phone Talks With Russia's Lavrov - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday spoke over the phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday spoke over the phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"I can confirm the phone call took place, but I haven't had a chance to speak to the Secretary-General about it," Dujarric said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia

Recent Stories

'Political decrees' show Maluana Fazl's dual stand ..

25 seconds ago

President travels on board BRT Peshawar bus, inter ..

27 seconds ago

UN Special Envoy Pedersen Says Plans to Attend Ast ..

28 seconds ago

UK's Lead Brexit Official Says Relations With EU ' ..

32 seconds ago

Spain tops three million virus cases

41 minutes ago

Dr Faisal visits PIMS to meet protesters

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.