UN General-Secretary Holds Phone Talks With Russia's Lavrov - Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 11:40 PM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday spoke over the phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday spoke over the phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
"I can confirm the phone call took place, but I haven't had a chance to speak to the Secretary-General about it," Dujarric said.