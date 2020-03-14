UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Geneva Shuts Down After Staff Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 09:34 PM

UN Geneva Shuts Down After Staff Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The United Nations Geneva Headquarters will be temporarily shut down after one employee was tested positive for coronavirus infection, the Palace of Nations press office said Saturday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The United Nations Geneva Headquarters will be temporarily shut down after one employee was tested positive for coronavirus infection, the Palace of Nations press office said Saturday.

"After some COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at international organizations in Geneva, including one at the Palais des Nations, from 16/3 all UN staff based at the Palais will be working remotely, unless their physical presence in the building is deemed necessary," UN Geneva said in a statement.

According to UN Geneva Communications Director Alessandra Vellucci, the employee in question had not appeared at the Palace of Nations since March 6, and did not display any symptoms before then.

Earlier this week, the World Trade Organization announced that one staff member was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, prompting the organization to take similar measures and suspend all meeting until at least March 20.

As of Saturday, Switzerland has more than 1,300 confirmed coronavirus cases with at least 13 deaths as a result.

On Friday, the World Health Organization declared Europe to be the new epicenter of the virus' spread, as Italy has gone into nationwide lockdown and all of Spain, France, Germany and the United Kingdom are gearing up for an explosion of cases.

Related Topics

World United Nations Europe France Germany Geneva Spain Italy United Kingdom Switzerland March All From Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CBUAE announces AED100 bn economic support scheme ..

6 minutes ago

Syrian Parliament Elections Postponed by Over Mont ..

2 minutes ago

AJK govt decides to impose section 144 Cr. PC to h ..

2 minutes ago

NCC devises plan with coordination of provinces to ..

5 minutes ago

Cool, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

5 minutes ago

Religious leaders, media being taken into confiden ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.