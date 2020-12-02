UrduPoint.com
UN Given 'unimpeded' Aid Access To Ethiopia's Tigray: Document

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:21 PM

Ethiopia has granted the United Nations full access to deliver aid to the northern region of Tigray, following weeks of lobbying amid military operations there, according to an agreement seen Wednesday by AFP

Addis Ababa (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Ethiopia has granted the United Nations full access to deliver aid to the northern region of Tigray, following weeks of lobbying amid military operations there, according to an agreement seen Wednesday by AFP.

The agreement, signed by Ethiopia's peace minister, allows for "unimpeded, sustained and secure access for humanitarian personnel and services to vulnerable populations in [government]-administered areas in Tigray and bordering areas of Amhara and Afar regions".

