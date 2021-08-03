UrduPoint.com

UN 'Glad To See' Belarus Activist Shishov's Death Being Investigated - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 10:56 PM

UN 'Glad to See' Belarus Activist Shishov's Death Being Investigated - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The United Nations is glad to see that the death of Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov, who was found hanged in a park in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev after he was reported as missing, is being instigated, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We're obviously glad to see that this is being investigated. I think his death needs to be investigated fully to elaborate all of these circumstances, and we, of course, send our condolences to his family and friends," Dujarric said.

