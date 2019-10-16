UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Plan Working Cohesively - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 08:32 PM

UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Plan Working Cohesively - Official

The UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact, a coordination framework aimed at providing more efficient counterterrorism capacity-building support to UN member states, has successfully started working as a cohesive system, UN Counter Terrorism Office Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov said

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact, a coordination framework aimed at providing more efficient counterterrorism capacity-building support to UN member states, has successfully started working as a cohesive system, UN Counter Terrorism Office Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov said.

Voronkov spoke at the 18th meeting of heads of special services, security and law enforcement agencies of Russia's Federal Security Service partner states, held in Sochi.

"[The UN Counter-Terrorism Office] was able to create a large-scale administrative chain and it worked. We have a number of global projects that we can realize only through cooperative efforts. We had planned to create a system that would work as a whole and it works as a whole," Voronkov said.

Specifically, Voronkov said that a major project in aviation security was being coordinated within the framework of the agreement.

The UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact was signed in early 2018 by the UN secretary-general and 36 UN entities as well as the International Criminal Police Organization and the World Customs Organization.

As part of the agreement, various working groups coordinate information-sharing, joint programming and resource mobilization efforts in order to increase the impact of the United Nation's counterterrorism efforts and provide assistance to member states working within the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

Related Topics

World Police United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi Criminals 2018 Agreement

Recent Stories

NAB granted 7-day transit remand of ex GB secy fin ..

2 minutes ago

European Council President Says Brexit Deal May Sh ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's Lega Leader Salvini Briefly Hospitalized O ..

2 minutes ago

SECP proposed amendments in Public Offering Regula ..

2 minutes ago

Protests Widen Rift Between Hongkongers and Mainla ..

8 minutes ago

EU Ambassadors' Meeting Held Up by Continuing Brex ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.