UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Plan Working Cohesively - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact, a coordination framework aimed at providing more efficient counterterrorism capacity-building support to UN member states, has successfully started working as a cohesive system, UN Counter Terrorism Office Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov said

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact, a coordination framework aimed at providing more efficient counterterrorism capacity-building support to UN member states, has successfully started working as a cohesive system, UN Counter Terrorism Office Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov said.

Voronkov spoke at the 18th meeting of heads of special services, security and law enforcement agencies of Russia's Federal Security Service partner states, held in Sochi.

"[The UN Counter-Terrorism Office] was able to create a large-scale administrative chain and it worked. We have a number of global projects that we can realize only through cooperative efforts. We had planned to create a system that would work as a whole and it works as a whole," Voronkov said.

Specifically, Voronkov said that a major project in aviation security was being coordinated within the framework of the agreement.

The UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact was signed in early 2018 by the UN secretary-general and 36 UN entities as well as the International Criminal Police Organization and the World Customs Organization.

As part of the agreement, various working groups coordinate information-sharing, joint programming and resource mobilization efforts in order to increase the impact of the United Nation's counterterrorism efforts and provide assistance to member states working within the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.