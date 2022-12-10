UrduPoint.com

UN Grain Negotiator To Travel To Ukraine Next Week - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UN Grain Negotiator to Travel to Ukraine Next Week - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, who was involved in negotiating the grain deal, will travel to Ukraine from December 12-15, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"At this point, he is just going to Ukraine," Dujarric told a briefing.

Griffiths has recently frequently visited Moscow. This time, he is going only to Ukraine, Dujarric said.

Russia is still having issues with exportation of fertilizers onto the global markets - an issue which the UN is supposed to deal with.

In late November, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during the visit of the leaders of Hungary, Belgium, Lithuania and Poland to Kiev, officially launched the "Grain From Ukraine" initiative, under which Ukraine should send at least 60 ships with grain to countries threatened by famine and drought, namely Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Congo, Kenya and Nigeria, by the end of spring of 2023.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. At the same time, Putin has voiced his concerns that Russian products are not entering the global markets as promised by the agreement.

Since then, the grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 19, has been extended for another 120 days.

Related Topics

Somalia World United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Turkey Threatened Drought Yemen Visit Vladimir Putin Same Kiev Ethiopia Belgium Poland Sudan Congo Kenya Lithuania Nigeria Hungary July November December Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

Biden Will Invite African Union to Join G-20 as Pe ..

Biden Will Invite African Union to Join G-20 as Permanent Member at African Summ ..

14 minutes ago
 Putin threatens production cuts over oil price cap ..

Putin threatens production cuts over oil price cap

14 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 3 Russia-Based Entities at Forefront ..

US Sanctions 3 Russia-Based Entities at Forefront of Acquiring Iranian Drones - ..

14 minutes ago
 Incoming Strategic Command Chief Says US Nuclear F ..

Incoming Strategic Command Chief Says US Nuclear Force Now Faces Two Key Adversa ..

14 minutes ago
 Russia Providing 'Unprecedented' Military Support ..

Russia Providing 'Unprecedented' Military Support to Iran in Exchange for Drones ..

14 minutes ago
 Mystery spinner Abrar destroys England batting lin ..

Mystery spinner Abrar destroys England batting line up

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.