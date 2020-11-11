UrduPoint.com
UN Grateful For Russian Efforts To Reach Ceasefire Deal On Nagorno-Karabakh - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:11 AM

UN Grateful for Russian Efforts to Reach Ceasefire Deal on Nagorno-Karabakh - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The United Nations is grateful to Russia for its efforts to reach the agreement on cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and will do its utmost to support the implementation of the deal, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

A trilateral agreement was signed in the early hours of Tuesday among the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia.

"We're very grateful for the Russian authorities, for what they have done," Dujarric said. "We obviously express welcome to the fact that this deal was reached and we will do whatever we can on our part to support the parties as they implement it."

