MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) UN special rapporteurs groundlessly accused Russia of involvement in the "poisoning" of blogger Alexey Navalny, no evidence of this has been presented, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Monday, UN Special Rapporteurs Agnes Callamard and Irene Khan said they believed Russia to be responsible for the "poisoning" of Navalny in 2020, and called it "attempted murder."

"We regret that the special rapporteurs of the UN Human Rights Council ” their work should be characterized, first of all, by professionalism, an impartial approach, reliance on facts ” have sunk to banal, unconfirmed accusations and held this event in line with the previous mainstream attitudes of the West," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She did not rule out that "until now, perhaps, the special rapporteurs did not know this, perhaps they only worked with materials from one side.

"

"Not a single country, not a single organization, not a single laboratory has provided Russia with any evidence of the fact of the so-called 'poisoning' of Navalny by some chemical agent not included in the control lists of the relevant chemical weapons convention. Zero. Nothing," the spokeswoman said.

Russia sent the data of Russian doctors about Navalny's condition to the UN special rapporteurs, it is bewildering why this information was not taken into account, she said.

The case with the "poisoning" of Navalny is a provocation that has been artificially brought to the international level to interfere in the affairs of Russia, she added.