UN Hails Israel Decision To Open Crossing For Aid Into Gaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:46 PM

UN hails Israel decision to open crossing for aid into Gaza

The United Nations on Tuesday hailed an Israeli decision to open the Kerem Shalom crossing to allow aid into Gaza, and urged the opening of a second location to let in humanitarian workers

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The United Nations on Tuesday hailed an Israeli decision to open the Kerem Shalom crossing to allow aid into Gaza, and urged the opening of a second location to let in humanitarian workers.

"We very much welcome the Israeli authorities' opening of Kerem Shalom crossing for essential humanitarian supplies," Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told reporters in Geneva, saying the Erez crossing should also be opened.

