UN hails Israel decision to open crossing for aid into Gaza

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The United Nations on Tuesday hailed an Israeli decision to open the Kerem Shalom crossing to allow aid into Gaza, and urged the opening of a second location to let in humanitarian workers.

"We very much welcome the Israeli authorities' opening of Kerem Shalom crossing for essential humanitarian supplies," Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told reporters in Geneva, saying the Erez crossing should also be opened.