UN Has 175 Coronavirus Cases Among Staff Worldwide, 2 Deaths - Spokesman

Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:41 PM

The UN has 175 coronavirus cases with two fatalities among its personnel worldwide, Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The UN has 175 coronavirus cases with two fatalities among its personnel worldwide, Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

"As of yesterday evening there were 175 confirmed cases among UN staff worldwide, 32 in the US and 19 here in the Secretariat," Dujarric said at a briefing.

The disease has also killed two UN system staffers.

"One in the food and Agricultural Organization and one in the World Intellectual Property Organization," Dujarric added.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, coronavirus has infected over 1.4 million people worldwide and claimed 83,615 lives.

