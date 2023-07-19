UN Has 3 More Months to Implement Deal on Export of Russian Grain, Fertilizers - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The United Nations has three more months to fulfill its memorandum with Moscow on the export of Russian grain and fertilizers, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The UN has three more months to implement (the memorandum with Russia on the export of Russian grain and fertilizers) to achieve concrete results," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.

Moscow will return to discussing the grain deal in the event of concrete results on the implementation of the memorandum, the diplomat added.