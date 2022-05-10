UrduPoint.com

UN Has 'Credible Information' On Ukrainian Troops Torturing Russian Prisoners - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 08:53 PM

The United Nations has credible information about Ukrainian troops torturing Russian prisoners, the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said on Tuesday

"We have received credible information of torture, ill-treatment and incommunicado detention by Ukrainian Armed Forces of prisoners of war belonging to the Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups," Bogner said in a press release. "We continue to see the publication of videos, which show inhumane treatment, including prisoners from both sides being coerced to make statements, apologies and confessions, and other forms of humiliation."

Bogner said this torture violates fundamental rules of international humanitarian law.

