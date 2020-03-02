UN Has Held No Substantive Discussion to Postpone 75th General Assembly Over Coronavirus

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The United Nations has not conducted any substantive discussions to postpone the 75th session of the General Assembly due to concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID -19), spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"I'm not aware of any substantive discussion to postpone UNGA," Dujarric told reporters. "We are looking at meetings as they come up, on a case by case basis."

Dujarric explained that the decision to postpone or cancel any intergovernmental meeting at the United Nations headquarters lies with member states.

While UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cannot call for canceling or rescheduling meetings, but he can offer his recommendations as the administrator of the building, Dujarric added.

Last week, Guterres suggested to the Bureau of the Committee on the Status of Women (CSW) that member states should hold scaled-down sessions with the participation of delegations based in New York.

The 75th session of the UN General Assembly is scheduled to take place in New York on September 15-30.