UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Has Inspected Iran's Natanz Plant After Explosion: Nuclear Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 08:19 PM

UN has inspected Iran's Natanz plant after explosion: nuclear watchdog

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have visited the Natanz plant in Iran, where an explosion took place on Sunday, the nuclear watchdog said Wednesday

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have visited the Natanz plant in Iran, where an explosion took place on Sunday, the nuclear watchdog said Wednesday.

"IAEA inspectors are continuing their verification and monitoring activities in Iran, and today have been at the Natanz enrichment site," the UN agency said in a statement sent to AFP.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Nuclear SITE Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority signs MoU with Al Jalila Ch ..

38 minutes ago

14 killed as minibus hits landmine in Somalia: off ..

4 minutes ago

15 killed as minibus hits landmine in Somalia: off ..

4 minutes ago

Russia says US troop pullout from Afghanistan risk ..

4 minutes ago

EMA to make finding on J&J vaccine next week

4 minutes ago

Construction of roads helps to reduce distances in ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.