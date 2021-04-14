(@FahadShabbir)

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have visited the Natanz plant in Iran, where an explosion took place on Sunday, the nuclear watchdog said Wednesday.

"IAEA inspectors are continuing their verification and monitoring activities in Iran, and today have been at the Natanz enrichment site," the UN agency said in a statement sent to AFP.