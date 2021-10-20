UrduPoint.com

The United Nations is aware of Moscow's call to hold a donor conference on Afghanistan, but has nothing to announce on the proposal yet, spokesman Farhan Haq told a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The United Nations is aware of Moscow's call to hold a donor conference on Afghanistan, but has nothing to announce on the proposal yet, spokesman Farhan Haq told a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the participants in the Moscow-format consultations on Afghanistan suggested convening a donor conference on Afghanistan under UN auspices as soon as possible.

"The United Nations is always willing to do what it can to raise funds for the support of the people of Afghanistan. I don't have any announcement to make at this point about a donor conference, but we're aware of the calls and we'll see what can be arranged," Haq said.

