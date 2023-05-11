UrduPoint.com

UN Has No Comment On UK Plan To Provide Ukraine Long-Range Missiles, Wants Conflict To End

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 10:15 PM

UN Has No Comment on UK Plan to Provide Ukraine Long-Range Missiles, Wants Conflict to End

The United Nations will not comment on the United Kingdom's stated plan to provide Ukraine with long-range Storm Shadow missiles, but wants the conflict to end in accordance with international law, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The United Nations will not comment on the United Kingdom's stated plan to provide Ukraine with long-range Storm Shadow missiles, but wants the conflict to end in accordance with international law, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"We are not commenting on individual weapon transfers as they occur. We want to see an end to this conflict in line with international law and relevant resolutions," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Storm United Nations Ukraine United Kingdom Weapon

Recent Stories

Pretoria Slams US Claims That South Africa Supplie ..

Pretoria Slams US Claims That South Africa Supplies Weapons to Russia

33 seconds ago
 US State of Florida Sues Biden Admin. to Delay End ..

US State of Florida Sues Biden Admin. to Delay End of Title 42 Immigration Polic ..

34 seconds ago
 Sale of Foreign Currency by Russia's Largest Expor ..

Sale of Foreign Currency by Russia's Largest Exporters Down by 42% in April - Ce ..

5 minutes ago
 Tanker With Russian Crude Oil to Arrive in Pakista ..

Tanker With Russian Crude Oil to Arrive in Pakistan Soon - Ambassador

41 seconds ago
 ShipSigma partners with British Pakistani racer En ..

ShipSigma partners with British Pakistani racer Enaam Ahmed

4 minutes ago
 South Africa Needs Emergency Energy Amid Crisis - ..

South Africa Needs Emergency Energy Amid Crisis - President

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.