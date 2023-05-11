UN Has No Comment on UK Plan to Provide Ukraine Long-Range Missiles, Wants Conflict to End

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The United Nations will not comment on the United Kingdom's stated plan to provide Ukraine with long-range Storm Shadow missiles, but wants the conflict to end in accordance with international law, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"We are not commenting on individual weapon transfers as they occur. We want to see an end to this conflict in line with international law and relevant resolutions," Dujarric said during a press briefing.